Former St. Cloud Businessman and His Wife Die Three Days Apart

ST. AUGUSTA (WJON News) -- One of the two founders of Marco Business Products in St. Cloud has died, along with his wife.

David Marquardt and Geraldine Marquardt died at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta. According to the obituary, Geraldine died on January 10th, and David died three days later on January 13th.

David started Marco with fellow IBM coworker Gary Marsden in 1973 after working at IBM between 1960 and 1973. He retired from Marco in 1989 and then acted as St. Cloud Cathedral's Development director until 2022.

Geri was a hospital volunteer who also was their daughters' confirmation teacher, Girl Scout Leader, and soccer mom.

Geri passed at age 84 while David passed at age 86.

Visitation for both will be on Friday, January 26th from 4-8 pm at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 3013 Rosevelt Road, St. Cloud.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 27th at 11:00 am at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 1125 11th Ave N, St. Cloud. A private graveside service and inturnment will be held at a later date.

