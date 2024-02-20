Former Minnesota Vikings Player Gets a “Golden Ticket” [WATCH]

When you have a promising career in a sport that you love, you are about to sign with a pro team, and you have a major injury... one that is so bad that they tell you that it will be a "win" if you can walk/run again at all, you might get a bit depressed.

But wait... there's something else...

A singing career! Maybe. Things are looking very promising in that department for former Vikings free agent, wide receiver Blake Proehl.

Blake is the son of NFL Player Ricky Proehl.

So, that would be how Blake thought he would follow in his father's footsteps into the NFL and things looked very promising until he was seriously injured.

After this happened, he turned to music, because if you have the talent, why not?

Judge Katy Perry asked him to sign an autograph for her because it would be the first one, and she would have it. She also said "we will see you in the top 10". Hopefully that will work out. Stay tuned....

