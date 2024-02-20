Former Minnesota Vikings Player Gets a “Golden Ticket” [WATCH]
When you have a promising career in a sport that you love, you are about to sign with a pro team, and you have a major injury... one that is so bad that they tell you that it will be a "win" if you can walk/run again at all, you might get a bit depressed.
But wait... there's something else...
A singing career! Maybe. Things are looking very promising in that department for former Vikings free agent, wide receiver Blake Proehl.
Blake is the son of NFL Player Ricky Proehl.
Ricky Proehl played in the league for 17 years. Three of Proehls's years were with the Carolina Panthers. Proehl played at Wake Forest University before being drafted by the Phoenix Cardinals. After retiring from the NFL, Proehl was the wide receivers coach for the Panthers for six years. He won Super Bowl titles while playing for two different teams, the St. Louis Rams and the Indianapolis Colts.
So, that would be how Blake thought he would follow in his father's footsteps into the NFL and things looked very promising until he was seriously injured.
Proehl played football for East Carolina University as a wide receiver before he became an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.
He later left the team after he was injured.
"I went through a really tough injury...I tore a bunch of stuff," Proehl told Ryan Seacrest in an interview."They said hey it'll be a success story if you're able to run again in general."
After this happened, he turned to music, because if you have the talent, why not?
Judge Katy Perry asked him to sign an autograph for her because it would be the first one, and she would have it. She also said "we will see you in the top 10". Hopefully that will work out. Stay tuned....
