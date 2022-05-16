Former Gander Mountain Building Sold to Local Remodeling Company

ST. CLOUD -- A fast-growing St. Cloud home remodeling company is moving into a new, bigger location. Your Home Improvement Company is moving into the former Gander Mountain building in Waite Park.

Owner Steve Little says there were a few reasons why they're making the move from their existing location...

I wanted a location where people could just physically see us more. So, we need something that was bigger than my current building. You know the Gander Mountain building is 13,000 square feet bigger. We need that space for the growth that we've had, over the last, you know, 18 years...especially the last three or four years. And, it has loading docks.

Little started the company in the basement of their home in 2004. They've now grown to have 12 locations across the Northwestern United States and have surpassed $60-million in sales annually. He says it is the employees that have allowed his company to grow into the national brand that it has become.

Little says they hope to have the Gander Mountain building remodeled in time to move in by early October.

