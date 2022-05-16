Sartell Bringing Back Swing Into Summer Concert Series

SARTELL -- A Sartell summer concert series is coming back next month.

The 2nd annual 'Swing Into Summer' event kicks off at the Sartell Community Center starting June 7th.

Every Tuesday you can listen to live music, play some mini golf, take a stroll around the lake or grab a bite to eat thanks to the local Lions Clubs.

Organizers say the free summer event will also have extended dates this year, running through July 26th (with the exception of July 5th).

The Swing Into Summer Event is a rain or shine event and will run from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

