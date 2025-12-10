Former Eden Valley-Watkins Standout Honored By Northwoods League

Former Eden Valley-Watkins athlete Nolan Geislinger was named a recipient of a Northwoods League 'Finest in the Field' award on Tuesday morning.

Geislinger played for the St. Cloud Rox in the summer of 2025 and posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage as an outfielder. Geislinger is one of just three NWL honorees with a blemish-free fielding record for 2025.

The 20-year-old joined the Rox after a great freshman season with Iowa Western CC. Playing infield and outfield, Geislinger posted a .342 batting average and swiped 45 bases.

2025 was Geislinger's first season with the Rox. He hit .241 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in while stealing 23 bases and drawing 27 walks in 61 games played.

The Rox won the second-most games in the entire league, and the most in the Great Plains West division with a 47-22 record.