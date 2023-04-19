Former Burger King Property in East St. Cloud Sold
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After sitting empty for several years, there appears to be a plan to revitalize the former Burger King property on the east side of St. Cloud.
That Burger King was one of nine locations that were closed in May of 2018. It has sat empty since then.
According to Benton County records, a company called CWP West LLC bought the property at 222 Lincoln Avenue Southeast recently.
The city of St. Cloud has received building permit applications for the construction of a Mr. Carwash on that site.
Mr. Carwash has one location already in St. Cloud on Division Street and another location along Highway 15 in Sartell which recently opened.
WJON News has reached out to Mr. Carwash for more details on a timeline for construction.
