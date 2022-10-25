Forbes: St. Cloud One of Best Places to Live for Under $1,500

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is reportedly one of the best places to live in the country on less than $1,500 a month.

Forbes says St. Cloud is among the six communities they have on their list along with Odessa, Texas, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lake Charles, Louisiana, Lawton, Oklahoma, and Lansing, Michigan.

Of the six towns, Forbes says St. Cloud has the lowest healthcare costs, with an average of $444.71 a month. However, on the downside, St. Cloud's grocery costs are the highest on the list at an average of $328.43 a month.

Forbes used the $1,500 benchmark because, according to the Social Security Administration, that’s the average Social Security benefit a retired American gets per month—or $1,538.14, to be exact.

Based on this benchmark, we're assuming Forbes is primarily referring to retirees that don't have to pay rent or have a mortgage payment because they own their home outright.