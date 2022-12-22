Flower producers asked to return survey

UNDATED (WJON News) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is reminding commercial flower and tree producers to fill out their survey before the end of the year.

The 2023 Commercial Floriculture Survey asks growers that produce more than $10,000 worth of fresh-cut flowers, potted plants, and bedding plants to report production area, sales totals, and the number of agricultural workers. The National Agriculture Statistics Service is expecting responses from over 900 producers throughout Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Last year, the survey expanded to include all 50 states. The survey responses are kept confidential.

The survey is due to be published on May 25th.

Producers can complete the survey online here.