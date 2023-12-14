Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resume Next Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You'll have another option for a warm getaway starting next week.

The seasonal Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud Regional Airport and Punta Gorda, Florida resume on Wednesday, December 20th.

The flights will be twice weekly starting on Wednesdays and Saturdays before transitioning to a Thursday and Sunday schedule.

The scheduled flights will run through April 14th.

The seasonal flights to the community on the Gulf of Mexico were first launched in November of 2017.

Checking Allegiant's website, the cost for a flight to Punta Gorda ranges from $220 to $300 in December, but the price comes down to between $80 and $150 in January.

The cost for a return flight to St. Cloud ranges from between $54 and $113.

A lot of travelers use the direct flight to get down to Fort Myers to watch the Minnesota Twins play their spring training games.

The Twins' first home contest is on February 23rd in an exhibition game against the University of Minnesota. Their Grapefruit League home opener is on February 24th against Pittsburgh.

Direct flights between St. Cloud and Mesa, Arizona resumed earlier this fall. Allegiant Airlines announced those flights will once again be year-round.

