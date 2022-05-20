Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Fallen MN Firefighter

BLOMKEST -- Flags are flying at half-staff in Minnesota Friday in honor and remembrance of a firefighter who died when severe storms hit Kandiyohi County.

Blomkest firefighter Ryan Erickson died when a large grain bin was blown over and fell on him last Thursday night.

Sixty-three-year-old Erickson was preparing to leave his farm near Lake Lillian and monitor the severe thunderstorms.

The order from Governor Walz says,

" Ryan Leif Erickson was a dedicated firefighter and previous fire chief who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues.”

The funeral for Erickson is at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Refuge Church in Willmar.

