Five Free (Or Cheap) Things For Kids To Do In Sartell This Summer [GALLERY]

We all know the cost of everything from gas to groceries has gone through the roof and families are being forced to cut costs across the board. However, that doesn't mean that you can't have a fun summer in Sartell on a budget!

With that being said, here are five things to do in Sartell this summer that won't cost you a fortune.

1. CHECK OUT THE WADING POOL(S)!

Sartell has two wading pools, one at Celebration Park and the other at Watab, but the Watab pool is closed this summer due to road construction . (EDIT: Watab was recently converted to a splash pad but is closed this summer) Celebration Park's pool includes the pool, a picnic area, soccer field, basketball sport court and a good sized playground.

2. TAKE A HIKE!

Sartell has a lot of great places to take a free hike. The Community Center has a nice loop around Lake Francis, Sauk River Regional Park has a bike trail alongside its walking trail and Northside Park has a trail guiding disc golfers through the woods.

3. GO FISHING NEAR THE DAM

You will have to get a license to fish, but that license will open up a whole summer's worth of fishing and maybe even a lifelong passion for angling. You can belly up to the bridge near the Veteran's Memorial on Riverside Avenue and test your luck (skill?) at fishing!

4. THE INDOOR PLAYGROUND AT SARTELL COMM CENTER

Cool off in the air conditioned Sartell Community Center indoor playground! Our kid loves meeting new friends and playing tag at the indoor playground during the cold winters and hot summers. The playground is free for Sartell residents and $3 per child or $5/family for non-residents.

5. BOWLING AT GREAT RIVER BOWL

With the Kids Bowl Free program, your kids can bowl two games for free every day this summer, but will need to rent shoes. There is also a family pass option for $34.95 that allows family members (adults) to bowl two games per day as well, but it is not necessary if you just want the kiddos to bowl.

