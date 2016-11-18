Update: Stearns County Added To Blizzard Warning For Friday

UNDATED - The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for Friday for Stearns county, and areas to the west. Benton County is still in a Winter Storm Warning, and Sherburne County is listed in a Winter Weather Advisory.

Heavy snow will continue for much of the day from western Minnesota to northeastern Minnesota. The rain/snow line will march east through the afternoon.

Very strong winds with gusts as high as 55 mph are expected across southwest Minnesota, with lighter winds further northeast.

The strong winds and snow will make for dangerous whiteouts this afternoon in the Blizzard Warning area.