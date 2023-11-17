First Ever For Sartell-St. Stephen Play

SARTELL (WJON News) -- It is a first for Sartell-St. Stephen students this weekend. High School students will be performing a one-act children’s play for the first time.

“Elephant and Piggie We Are in a Play” is a musical based on a series of books by Mo Willens, in which two friends, after breaking their toy, realize they are in a play and try to get the audience to take part in their adventure. In addition to their public performances students will put on some specials just for elementary kids.

Director Kelli Killmer says one of their goals is to teach the kids about theater:

"The goal too with the show is also to sort of teach them about theater, so before every school matinee I'm going to just show them what it's like when we turn all the lights off, and kind of some of those things that might otherwise overwhelm them so that they get used to seeing plays as well."

Killmer says they received a grant from the Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation to help them with the costs of doing the children’s play. They have performances open to the public at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students, and Free for seniors and kids under 5.

