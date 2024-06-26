Fireworks And Bluey At Faber This Week As St. Cloud Rox Begin Homestand

The St. Cloud Rox will return from a North Dakota road trip for four home games beginning Thursday, June 27th at Joe Faber Field.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27th - 6:35 PM

On Thursday night the Rox will host the Badlands Big Sticks for a 6:35 first pitch. The first 300 kids through the gates on Thursday night will receive a Charlie Condon replica Rox jersey.

Condon, who attended college and played baseball at Georgia, spent the 2022 season with the Rox. He recently won the Golden Spikes Award as the top player in NCAA baseball and is projected as a potential #1 overall pick in the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28th - 7:05 PM

The Rox will get patriotic on Friday night when they present Military Appreciate Night, which will offer fans a chance to bid on specially themed Rox jerseys that will be worn during the game. Friday's game is also a 'Fireworks Friday,' with postgame fireworks on tap.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29th - 6:05 PM

The Rox will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Saturday at Joe Faber Field, with a special appearance from David "The Bullet" Smith, who bills himself as 'The Human Cannonball.' The Guinness Book of World Records-record holder for highest cannonball and longest cannonball shot will perform his act following Saturday's game.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30th - 4:05 PM

It's 'Kids TV Takeover' day at the ballpark, featuring an appearance by Bingo and Bluey! It's also a Coborn's Kid's Day, which means kids will have a chance to run the bases and collect autographs after the game.

Tickets are available at the Rox box office located at the MAC or at THIS LINK. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.