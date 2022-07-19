Fire Destroys Shed Near Melrose

MELROSE -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire Monday afternoon near Melrose.

The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 34000 block of 400th Street in Melrose Township.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say the caller noticed smoke coming from the neighboring property and saw the shed was on fire.

Members of the Melrose, Freeport and Sauk Centre Fire Departments arrived to put out the blaze. Authorities say the shed and the items inside were a total loss.

The property owner, Jacob Primus, told authorities the shed contained some baled hay, chopped stocks, a small hay baler and a grinder/mixer.

The cause of the fire is unknown.