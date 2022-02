ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews were called to a dryer fire at an apartment building.

The call came in just before 9:00 a.m. Wednesday for 741 32nd Avenue North.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and then ventilated the building. No one was hurt. The damage estimate is about $2,600.

The St. Cloud fire department has had 1,071 calls for service so far this year.