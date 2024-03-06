Finding Your Bliss: The Unique Charm Of MN Garden Style Apartments

HOME SWEET HOME

Defining 'Home Sweet Home' can mean something different to everyone you meet. Some people find that living in a country setting is the perfect place for them. Far away from city lights, they can enjoy the sounds of nature rather than cars zooming by. Living in the suburbs might provide people with the convenience of shopping, restaurants, and a busier nightlife. Still, others might desire to live right in the center of a city; surrounded by people, businesses, skyscrapers, and more.

Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash Photo by emrecan arık on Unsplash loading...

WHAT IS THIS?

In all these locations, however; you can decide on the type of home you want to live in. Many people prefer to have an apartment rather than owning their own home. As I looked at various locations around Minnesota, I ran across a term for apartment living that I had never seen before. What is a 'Garden-Style Apartment?'

GARDEN STYLE APARTMENTS?

Redfin.com says that generally, Garden Apartments are apartment complexes that are surrounded by gardens, flowers, woods, or large lawns.

Garden Apartments can sometimes be confused with what's called 'Basement Apartments;' However, there are some BIG differences between these two styles.

In both Garden and Basement Apartments, you enter the building through the first floor, but a basement apartment will have at least 50% of the apartment below ground level. A Garden Apartment typically NEVER goes below ground level.

Photo by Christian Chen on Unsplash Photo by Christian Chen on Unsplash loading...

PROS AND CONS OF GARDEN APARTMENTS

Basement apartments usually don't feature any yard, or private patio areas, while Garden Apartments typically have lots of outdoor space, sometimes their patio or a large community garden accessible through a door in the backyard.

Some pros for renting a garden apartment include the fact that they have outdoor space, and are surrounded by greenery. They can also be energy efficient because most of them are located on the ground level, and could help you cut down on cooling costs for the summer months. Heating? Well, those above you will probably benefit more. They are also great for renters who have pets, as they offer easy access to the outdoor space for pets to relieve themselves and be able to enjoy some fresh air.

Photo by allPhoto Bangkok on Unsplash Photo by allPhoto Bangkok on Unsplash loading...

ASK YOUR LANDLORD

Some things that might not be so great about Garden Apartments? Pests like flies and gnats, and even cockroaches have an easier time getting into apartments located on the bottom floor, so you'll want to ask the landlord if they spray for pests. Garden Apartments also can suffer from moisture problems and have low light conditions, and privacy issues, as you may be near a sidewalk where people walk by quite often.

All that being said, if I were to have the option to live in a Garden Apartment vs. a Basement Apartment, I'm pretty sure my dog Gloria would agree; Garden Apartments would be our choice.

