A HUMBLE BEGINNING

FACT was actually started when a little boy came home and asked his parent if it was stealing if a child took food out of the trash and brought it home? (That child was taking food home to help feed his siblings). When the parent responded that it wasn't stealing, the child said, "Well...what are we doing about this Mom?" Thanks to this little boy and his caring thoughts and words to his Mom, FACT was born to help feed area children.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Wendy Hendricks Photo by Wendy Hendricks loading...

WHAT IS FACT?

FACT stands for Feeding Area Children Together. My friend Wendy Hendricks, asked Helen Schommer, one of the grassroots founders of the organization, to stop by and talk with me about the organization. You can listen to my interview with Sara and Helen from FACT by clicking on the player below.

Children get fed in school for breakfast and lunch, but might not have ANY food once they get home. FACT puts food in their backpacks to help feed them and their families through the weekend, so they aren't hungry on the weekend. The program is amazing and serves so many children in our area.

VOLUNTEERS ARE WELCOME

Volunteers can step in and help pack bags for the kids, and everyone is welcome to come help pack for these children. according to the video above, FACT is budgeted to serve 140 students per week, for 38 weeks of the school year, which equals about 143,000 meals. However, those numbers have increased. FACT now serves 510 children every week, which equals 3,000 meals each week!

There is always a waitlist, but FACT hopes that they can service the whole waitlist as well. To do that, FACT really needs area businesses to step up to the plate to help fund and volunteer so we can end childhood hunger in Minnesota.

Photo by Wendy Hendricks Photo by Wendy Hendricks loading...

To learn more about FACT, you can click HERE now.

Photo by Wendy Hendricks Photo by Wendy Hendricks loading...

Crow Wing State Park's 1800s Ghost Town

Minnesota Vikings 2022 Draft Picks

How To Plant Your Own Hanging Flower Baskets