Filing Period Closes for More Local Cities, School Districts

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period closed Tuesday for cities and school districts that didn't participate in the recent primary election.

In St. Joseph incumbent Mayor Rick Schultz is being challenged by Kelly Bieniek. And, there are three people running for two council seats, the incumbents Kevin Kluesner and Jon Hazen as well as newcomer Adam Scepaniak.

In St. August incumbent Mayor Michael Zenzen is being challenged by Bob Pottratz. And, there are four people running for two council seats, the incumbents Justin Backes and Brent Generaux, along with Marlin Hommerding and Mark Skaalerud.

In Waite Park Mayor Rick Miller is running unopposed. And, two people will run unopposed for two council seats the incumbent Frank Theisen and Shawn Blackburn.

For the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district, six people are running for three open seats, the three incumbents Lisa Braun, Robyn Holthaus, and Lisa Loidolt, along with Warren Christie, Dan Johnson, and Annie Newville.

For the Sartell-St. Stephen school district, there are nine people running for three open seats, one incumbent Amanda Byrd, along with Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Emily Larson, Kris Lawrence, Molly McCann, Jen Smith, Scott Wenshau, and Ryan Dale.