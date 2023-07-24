Fatal Crash Friday in Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) - A Friday crash north of Holdingford took the life of a teenage passenger.

Friday morning at 10:31, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to 248th Avenue near County Road 17, about seven miles west of Holdingford, on reports of two people trapped inside a crashed car.

Officials found a Chevrolet Impala on its side resting against a tree.

The Freeport Fire and Rescue Department used extraction equipment to free the driver and a passenger.

Officials say the driver, 15-year-old Mason Geise of Freeport was driving south on 248th Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, overcorrected trying to regain control, went into the ditch, and rolled onto a tree. His passenger, 16-year-old Ethan Gerads of Albany, was pronounced dead at the scene. Geise was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is reconstructing the crash; the cause remains under investigation.

