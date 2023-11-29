Update: Milaca Woman Killed in Highway 169 Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Milaca woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving went through the median and struck a semi head-on.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 169 just north of Elk River.

Forty-one-year-old Kimberly Woods of Milaca was driving south when she lost control on the slick road, went through the median, and into the oncoming northbound traffic. Woods died at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The driver of the semi, 47-year-old Chad Toenyan of Big Lake, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol closed the northbound lanes of traffic for several hours Wednesday morning as they reconstructed the scene of the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES