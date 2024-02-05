Fast Food Manager Charged with Embezzlement

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Woodbury man has been indicted for embezzling over $140,000 from his employer.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Timothy Hill, Jr was employed by The Grove, Inc., to manage a Chik-fil-A franchise restaurant at the Minneapolis airport.

As a manager, Hill was responsible for collecting and making daily cash deposits into a safe deposit box.

According to court documents, between September 2022 and October 2023, Hill collected the daily cash receipts from The Grove’s airport restaurants and instead of depositing it into the safe deposit box, pocketed some or all of the cash. Hill used future cash receipts to cover his theft, creating a false impression that the cash deposits were delayed rather than stolen.

Hill spent the stolen cash on jewelry, online sports betting, and the adult website Only Fans. He also transferred thousands of dollars through CashApp to various individuals, including several female colleagues in exchange for personal photos and videos.

In total, Hill knowingly and willfully embezzled approximately $144,000 from The Grove over a period of 13 months.

Hill was charged with five counts of wire fraud and will make his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on February 14, 2024.

