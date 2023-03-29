Farmfest Calls For Woman Farmer of the Year Nominations

REDWOOD FALLS (WJON News) - Farmfest is accepting nominations for the 2023 Woman Farmer of the Year.

The producers of Farmfest will nominate five finalists from the applications they’ve received by May 19th.

The winner will be announced at the Women in Ag event on the Farmfest stage during the 2023 show on August 1st-3rd in Redwood Falls and will win a $1000 cash prize.

The 2022 Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year is Kristin Duden, who raises hay, corn, and cattle on her farm near Princeton.

As a woman in Agriculture, you matter and are a precious asset to whatever operation or organization you belong to. There is so much you bring to the table. This platform has been a wonderful way to showcase that. The title Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year is a catalyst in helping tell your story and share it with others.

Those wishing to submit a nomination, either of themselves or for someone else, or attend the Women in Ag event, can visit Farmfest.com for more information. Nominations close May 19, 2023.

