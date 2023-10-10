Famous Power Couple Helping to Build Homes in Minnesota

Every so often, we get some people helping to build things to help out Minnesotans with their needs. This time it's help to build homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are planning to work with the Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter Habitat for Humanity project in the Twin Cities next year. Garth and Trisha will be the hosts of the project.

This event, and major project will have some real star power which will hopefully bring in a lot more contributions for Minnesotans who are able to help out. The homes will be mostly focused in St. Paul, on the East side.

According to Bring Me the News, Garth and Trisha were announced to be taking over the project in 2019.

Years ago I was able to be a part of the "Extreme Home Makeover" show when they built/remodeled a home in Moorhead. It's so great to see how something like this can help a family out. And this project with Habitat for Humanity will help many families in need. Very rewarding.

This project will begin next Fall.

