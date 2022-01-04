Exhibit on Treaties and Native American History Open in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A traveling exhibit highlighting Native American history in Minnesota is now open in St. Cloud.

The exhibit Why Treaties Matter: Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations launched at the Stearns History Museum on Tuesday.

The exhibit features 20 freestanding panels and a 14-minute video, all focusing on the effect treaties had and the role that they continue to play in the lives of and relationships between Native Tribes and the people who settled here.

Those treaties continue to keep nation-to-nation government and economic systems in place that uphold the sovereignty of the tribes, and help manage lands and resources.

Why Treaties Matter is a collaboration between the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council, Minnesota Humanities Center, and the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian.

The exhibit will be on display at the museum through March 3rd. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for kids, and free for people with museum memberships.

