Epic Dino Event Coming to Minneapolis for Three Days February 4-6

Dinosaurs are all the rage these days.

This past summer, thousands of Dinosauria-obsessed Minnesotans swarmed the Mall of America for a unique Dinosaur Invasion Drive-Thru event. The hour-long drive-thru experience featured life-sized, animatronic versions of all your favorite dinosaurs. The summer before, a similar Dinosaur Adventure brought fans out to the Minnesota State Fair Grounds.

This February, the dinosaurs resurrect again for an epic indoor event at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Hailed as North America's largest and most realistic dinosaur event, Jurassic Quest is a special three-day event running February 4-6. Dino enthusiasts can experience over 100 dinosaurs up-close and personal, including fossil digs, dinosaur rides, dino walks and more. The event also includes a dinosaur-themed playland as well as face painting and crafts. Different Quest Packs allow for a variety of activities and surprises.

Standard kids and adult ticket prices are $22 per person, seniors are $19 per person. Jurassic Quest offers several additional tips:

1. Strollers are welcome.

2. Be sure to bring your camera. There will be a TON of great moments to capture!

3. Bring socks for the kids! Socks are required for the inflatables.

4. Jurassic Quest is a self-guided experience. The average length of stay to enjoy all Jurassic Quest has to offer is 2 to 3 hours. We have timed entry at the indoor event to create a safe environment, limit crowds, and maximize enjoyment during your visit. You may not leave and re-enter the event.

5. The CDC recommends face coverings if you are not fully vaccinated. For information on Jurassic Quest Covid-19 safety measures, visit https://www.jurassicquest.com/covid-message

Tickets for Jurassic Quest do sell out; book yours here.

