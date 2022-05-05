Grey Eagle is Finally Getting their Beloved Dinosaur Statue Back

I've never been more excited to share good news in my life. Grey Eagle is finally getting their beloved Dino statue back at Grey Eagle Gas and Grocery.

Dino the Brontosaurus has stood on the corner of State 28 and Maple Street greeting guests in festive costumes for years.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

Last August, a massive storm came through, knocking over the Sinclair gas prices sign and crushing the dinosaur that residents and travelers all grew to love.

Taylor Christian Taylor Christian loading...

It was a crushing blow not only to the green statue, but the community as a whole. We all loved driving through the small town and seeing what new exciting outfit Dino had on. The love for him went so deep that there was actually a gravesite built for him at Halloween last year.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

The corner sat empty all winter, and most of the spring, until an egg showed up! A blue "egg" with "Dino Egg" written on the sides showed up shortly before Easter, once again filling travelers with hope of Dino's return.

Grey Eagle Gas and Grocery shared a video on Facebook Tuesday, May 4th revealing the good news that Dino will be coming back, but they didn't confirm a date. Instead, people are invited to come into the store to take a guess as to when the new statue will be put up. If you can correctly guess the date of his return, you'll win a $25 gift card!

I'm so excited to have this green dinosaur back in Grey Eagle. I drive through there every weekend and I miss seeing all the fun outfits he would wear throughout the year. My favorite was always the fishing opener getup, so hopefully he is back before then, but if I was to stop in and make my guess, I would say Friday May 20th. That gives him time to get settled before greeting guests on Memorial Day weekend.

When do you think Dino will be back in Grey Eagle?

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

