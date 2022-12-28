End-of-Year Mega Millions Jackpot Surges to $640 Million

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The last Mega Millions jackpot in 2022 is a big one.

The estimated prize for the next drawing on Friday night is $640 million, or over $328 million for the cash option.

The jackpot keeps rolling after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its more than 20-year history.