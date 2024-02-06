Embrace the Wacky & Weird! 3 of Minnesota’s Quirkiest Towns

Are these 3 of the quirkiest towns in Minnesota? I guess it all depends on your view of quirky. But all these towns definitely have a quirky nature about them. World Atlas has come out with a list of the most quirky Minnesota towns. See if you agree. You may even want to line up a road trip or two!

DARWIN, MN

This town is home to just over 300 residents according to the 2020 Census data. But that's not what quirky about the town. It's the home of the Largest Ball of Twine. Although, there are a couple other cities that make that claim, so there is some debate there. But it was Francis Johnson that started that ball of twine and took it to the extreme. Now it's on display for all to see. If you go to Darwin, drive around the neighborhoods and check out the mailbox art. The town embraces their quirkiness by decorating their mailbox in different designs.

Photo by Google Maps

FERGUS FALLS, MN

If a huge, former mental asylum peaks your interest then Fergus Falls is your destination! The facility officially closed in 2005 but the Fergus Falls State Hospital's expansive set of buildings and the variety of different architectural styles are impressive to see. But what really makes Fergus Falls quirky is the eccentric sculptures placed all throughout the town, with the most iconic being the Otter Tail County Dog statue. Maybe you can plan to be there during the Otter Tail County Fair?

Photo by Google Maps

HACKENSACK, MN

The "quirky" to this town is one I had never heard of and it's intriguing. I'm sure you've seen your share of Paul Bunyan & Babe the Blue Ox statues, right? Those statues can be found in Ackley, Bemidji and Brainerd. But did you know about Lucette? She is apparently Paul Bunyan's sweetheart. How did I miss this part of the story growing up? They have an annual "Sweetheart Days" festival embraces the legend of Paul & Lucette.

Photo by Google Maps

Checkout the full WorldAtlas list.

