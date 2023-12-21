EDA Update: St. Cloud’s Crossroads Center’s Future

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local leaders are encouraged by a new relationship that has been developing with the Crossroads Center.

St. Cloud Economic Development Director Cathy Mehelich says the new receiver has reached out to her office and the Chamber of Commerce several times since taking over. She says that is unusual after having virtually no communication at all with the previous owners Brookfield.

We've been in touch with the local mall management but not with the ownership group. so this is really encouraging. I think brighter days are certainly ahead for the Crossroads Mall. They have a strong story to tell. One of the strongest Scheels stores in the Upper Midwest for sure, we rival the Eden Prairie Scheels store.

Mehelich says the receiver has a level of excitement for what this mall could be and she's encouraged by that. She says the receiver's role is to add value and make the property stronger for a sale.

Typically a receiver takes over operations for three years.

Back in March, WJON News told you that the mall's owner Brookfield Properties had been delinquent on the mall's loans since September 2020, with the timing coinciding with the height of the pandemic. They had a deadline in April to repay what was owed on the loan which is over $83 million.

