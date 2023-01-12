Early Morning Fire Call At St. Cloud Apartment Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud fire department was called to a fire in an apartment building early Thursday morning.

At about 2:00 a.m. a call came in about a fire at 4055 12th Street North.

There was smoke detected on the first floor of the three-story building. The damage was contained to one apartment unit with a total damage estimate of about $25,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was hurt in the incident.