Early Morning Fire at Melrose Business

MELROSE -- The Melrose fire department responded to a fire early Thursday morning.

Fire Chief Tom Budde says his department got the call just after 5:30 a.m. of a fire at Munson Feed Mill. The fire was in the upper storage space in the back of the warehouse.

The owner of the business and one worker tried to put it out prior to the fire crews arriving. It was contained to the upper storage space. It was caught in the early stages and did minimal damage.

Melrose Fire was assisted by Sauk Centre Fire Department, which were on scene for about two hours