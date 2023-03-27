Dunkin’ Still Planning St. Cloud Location Despite Delays

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan to bring a Dunkin store to St. Cloud is delayed but not dead.

A company spokeswoman says, "there was a change of ownership of the building and equipment delays", which has temporarily put the project on hold.

She says right now they are hoping for an opening sometime late this summer or early this fall.

WJON news has reached out to the management team of the Midtown Square Mall for comment on the delays, but we haven't heard back from them yet.

St. Cloud EDA Director Cathy Mehelich didn't have any information as to what specifically was causing the delays.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis says if a building project has six months of inactivity that is grounds for the building permit to be revoked, so work will have to resume yet this spring.

Back on August 29th, the city issued a building permit for the $700,000 project which is being built at 3317 Division Street.

