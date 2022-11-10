Duluth Felon Indicted for Federal Firearm Violation

attachment-handcuffs loading...

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Duluth man for the possession of a gun as a felon.

According to court documents, on September 11, 2022, 32-year-old Joseph Butler entered a gas station in Duluth and argued with the store clerk over change from a transaction.

Butler then walked behind the counter and punched the clerk.

During the scuffle, a Springfield, model XD, .45 caliber pistol fell out of Butler’s waistband. Butler picked up the gun, pointed it at the victim, and fired several times.

The victim was not directly hit by the rounds but suffered powder burns and a graze wound. Butler then fled the store.

Butler was eventually arrested in Bloomington with the same gun.

Because Butler has multiple prior felony convictions in Cook County, Illinois, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.