Drought Relief Bill Headed to Desk of Gov. Tim Walz

ST. PAUL -- Eight million dollars in drought relief grants -- part of an agriculture bill headed to the desk of Governor Tim Walz after the Minnesota House and Senate passed the compromise package this weekend.

Republican Senator Torrey Westrom from Elbow Lake...

"Those that were impacted by the drought last summer and fall -- livestock farmers, specialty crop farmers -- these grants will get out the door as soon as possible through the Department of Agriculture."

The bill also includes 2.5 million dollars for loans, prioritized for those affected by drought.

And there's 4.5 million dollars for additional response to the bird flu outbreak and threats from African Swine Fever.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.