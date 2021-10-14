British punk rocker Billy Idol and his long-time guitarist Steve Stevens are set to perform at Palace Theatre in St. Paul Sunday, December 5.

The show was announced early October by First Avenue which owns the Palace Theatre.

Idol's long-time collaborator and renowned 80's rock guitarist Steve Stevens will accompany him. Billy Idol & Steve Stevens Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged is presented by The Current radio station. According to Idol's tour page, the show is an acoustic set.

Idol, born William Michael Albert Broad, got his start in the London punk rock scene in the 1970's. He started with the band Generation X before launching a successful solo career. His hits have included "Dancing With Myself," "White Wedding," "Rebel Yell," and "Mony Mony." Steve Stevens co-wrote and performed alongside Idol on “Rebel Yell”, “Eyes Without A Face” and “Flesh for Fantasy." His work also includes Michael Jackson’s “Dirty Diana”, his Grammy Award winning performance on “Top Gun Anthem” and Vince Neil's “Exposed." The two recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform "Bitter Taste" from Idol's latest EP Roadside.

Tickets for Billy Idol & Steve Stevens Turned On, Tuned In and Unplugged run $53-$153. Show is 18+, doors open at 7:00pm. Per First Avenue policy, all venues owned by First Ave (including Palace Theatre) require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative rest results.