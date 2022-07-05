Driving In Fog- Safety Tips Every Minnesotan Should Know

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 8 am this morning. That being said, I thought I would throw out some tips to keep you safe if you have to drive through this thick fog this morning.

These tips are from The National Weather Service, and on days like today, I hope they help keep you and those around you safe.

DON'T TRUST YOUR AUTO LIGHTS- TURN ON LOW BEAMS AND FOG LIGHTS

Many people just leave their lights on auto and forget it; however, when you have rainy or foggy conditions, it's important to make sure that your lights are actually ON, and if you have fog lights, this is your chance to use them.

SLOW DOWN

I know I know. You're always running late for work, and speed is your middle name. Please be considerate of others on foggy days like today, and leave a little bit early so you can take your time getting to work.

NEVER USE YOUR HIGH BEAMS IN FOG

You might think that using your high beams will help you dig through that deep fog, but actually, it's just going to create a glare, which will make it more difficult for you to see what's actually on the road.

DISTANCE

Leave lots of distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, in case of sudden changes in traffic or sudden stops due to traffic conditions.

WATCH LINES ON THE ROAD

Sometimes, fog can be so thick it's hard to see where you are at. Do your best to follow the lines on the road to make sure you're staying in the appropriate lane.

HAZARD LIGHTS MAY BE NECESSARY IN DENSE FOG

On mornings like this morning, where visibility is difficult, it is a good idea to turn on your hazard lights, and pull over if at all possible until the fog lifts. Sometimes fog can be incredibly hazardous conditions so use common sense. If you can't see, it's probably not safe to drive.

For more tips on driving safely in foggy conditions, click HERE.

