Dried Plant for Medical Cannabis Patients Available March 1st

ST. PAUL -- Dried cannabis flower will be available for smoking from the state's medical cannabis dispensaries starting next month.

In preparation for the change, registered patients interested in smokeable cannabis can make an appointment for a consultation with a medical cannabis dispensary pharmacist, so you can be pre-approved to buy pre-packaged dried flower and pre-rolls when they are available. Consultations, which can be in-person or virtual, are required when a patient changes the type of medical cannabis they receive.

Registered patients can get up to a 90-day supply of smokeable cannabis.

The Minnesota Department of Health expects patient enrollment to double or triple, based on the experiences of other states that added dried flower to their medical cannabis program.

To become a patient, you must be certified by a doctor for at least one of 17 qualifying medical conditions.

Get our free mobile app

Later this year on August 1st, infused edibles in the form of gummies and chews will be added to the program.