Dozens of Kites Taking to the Ice in Buffalo on February 12th

The Kites on Ice Festival is coming back to Buffalo Lake in Buffalo on February 12th. Hosted by The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce, this will be the 4th Annual event, and takes place literally on the frozen lake right in town. Experienced show kite flyers from Minnesota and all across the Midwest will show off their skills with kites of all colors, shapes, and sizes.

The Buffalo Chamber of Commerce shared 5 things you make sure you bring with you to the festival:

Bring the Kids - There will be free kites for kids while supplies last.

Bring an Appetite - There will be food trucks, a beer garden and hot chocolate, and treats, so come hungry.

Bring It On - Play in the cornhole tournament and win a cash prize! Click here for more cornhole tournament details and to register.

Bring Your Sense of Adventure - See all the other great things Buffalo has to offer: Shopping, wine bar, taproom, eateries. It's a thriving community that is worth checking out. There will also be free dog sled rides if you want to try out that experience.

Bring Your Camera - The colorful kites flying across the sky is something you are surly going to want to capture and share with friends.

Find more information on the Kites on Ice Festival coming to Buffalo on their website.

