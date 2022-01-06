Christmas is over and we're still a ways off from spring...so, what do Minnesotans do? We crawl. Bar crawl, that is! Don't miss the 5th annual Big Northeast Bar Crawl in Minneapolis on Saturday, February 12!

It's coined 'the biggest bar crawl in Northeast Minneapolis'. Attendees will be able to get three free welcome shots or drinks, free bus transportation between bars, exclusive drink specials, waived cover at all of the stops along the way, a custom lucky badge, and lanyard, access to a professional photographer, an invite to the after-party and more!

Yeah, this definitely sounds like a good time! The fun kicks off at 5 p.m. and will go until midnight. During the crawl, the bus will stop at over 14 different venues.

According to the Crawl With Us website, "our crawls are often called 'make your own adventure crawls'. The reason for this is that we have a ton of bars, drink specials, and other things going on, but we don't have a set agenda."

The reason they don't have a set agenda is, "if 500 people show up to one bar at the same time, you would have to wait an hour just to get one drink," the site stated.

They definitely have a point there. If you're interested in attending the crawl, tickets are on sale now. Single tickets are $15 per person plus taxes and fees.

Group tickets are a little cheaper, those are $10 plus taxes and fees. Tickets are on sale through January 9.

