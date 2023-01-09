Donation Tips for National Blood Donor Month

UNDATED (WJON News) - January is National Blood Donor Month.

An estimated 29,000 units of blood are needed every day in the U.S.

The American Red Cross has helped streamline the process of making a blood donation with an app available for free from Google Play or the App Store. Once downloaded, the app will direct a donor to the nearest blood donation center or mobile event.

Blood Donation Facts from the American Red Cross:

Blood is needed every two seconds in the U.S.

Nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma are needed daily.

A single-car accident victim can need more than 100 units of blood.

“Type O” blood is the most requested blood type.

The Red Cross says a single donation can save more than one life. For more information on how to volunteer, find the American Red Cross here.