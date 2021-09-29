Dollar Tree Announces Price Increases at Select Stores

UNDATED -- The prices are going up at Dollar Tree.

The company has announced plans to begin adding new price points above $1 across all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will begin adding additional price points above $1 in selected legacy Dollar Tree stores.

Dollar Tree is on track to have 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores by the end of the fiscal year with prices ranging from $1, $3 and $5. Another 1,500 Dollar Tree Plus stores are planned for 2022, and at least 5,000 by 2024. Dollar Tree operates nearly 16,000 stores in 48 states under the brands' Dollar Tree and Family Dollar.

There are four Dollar Tree Stores in the St. Cloud metro area.