Does New Zealand Hold the Key to Improving Minnesotans’ Moods?

Has the (mostly) snow-less Minnesota winter got you feeling down in the dumps? Need a mood boost that doesn't involve copious amounts of alcohol or electric lettuce?

Look no further than halfway across the world.

"Kia Ora" (Photo by César Guel on Unsplash)

Improve Your Mood With Kiwi

Happy researchers at the University of Otago in New Zealand grilled (figuratively not literally) 155 adults who were low on Vitamin C; every day giving them either a supplement, a placebo, or two kiwi fruit.

The results? Folks eating kiwi on the daily saw improved mood and vitality (from Dictionary.com: "exuberant physical strength or mental vigor") in just four days.

The positive effect peaked in the kiwi eaters after two weeks, while the supplement takers peaked after just 12 days (but not as much of a boost as the kiwi eaters). The placebo group did as placebo groups tend to do: zip zilch nada the big goose egg.

Says one of the researchers who has a very not-Kiwi name: "This helps us see that what we eat can have a relatively fast impact on how we feel" ~ Dr Ben Fletcher

Improvements in sleep quality and physical activity were also seen in the Kiwi group.

So step aside, apples: two Kiwi fruit a day will help keep the doctor away. Just remember that Kiwi will not protect you from an oncoming bus, a parachute that doesn't deploy, or a wife who's heard seventy-too-many dad jokes.

Even Kiwi can only do so much.

H/T: Daily Mail