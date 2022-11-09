Do You Share Who You Voted For With Your Significant Other?

Election day has come and gone and waking up Wednesday morning I was not surprised to find the world remains generally the same as it was when I went to sleep Tuesday night.

My wife and I went together (with our five year old) to vote at Sartell City Hall. We had a game plan of who we were going to vote for and had discussed the candidates pretty thoroughly beforehand. There wasn't a lot of mystery going into the polling place and we didn't talk much about who we voted for when we were done, because we already knew.

However, I was shocked to learn that there is a fairly prominent percentage of folks who will not share who they voted for with ANYONE- spouse included!

On a message board for radio DJs (I know, I know), a guy said he would NEVER tell his spouse who he had voted for:

It was the Florida Presidential Primary in 2016 and as we were walking out she asked me who I voted for and I wouldn't tell her. I asked her the same and she replied "Lindsey Graham, GIRL POWER!!!" I looked at her in disbelief. It turns out she was just messing with me because I didn't tell her who I voted for. We were engaged then and even since being married, I don't share with her who I vote for and that bothers her.

I'm not exactly sure why I find that statement so shocking but here we are. I cannot imagine keeping something like that from my wife. Further, I have a hard time imagining a world in which she wouldn't have a pretty solid idea of who I had voted for without me even telling her.

The aforementioned radio DJ is not alone as a recent YouGov poll found that 14% of voters would NEVER tell ANYONE who they had voted for and 17% said they 'rarely' tell others.

I totally get not sharing who you voted for with coworkers or even casual friends, but a spouse? That's where you lose me!