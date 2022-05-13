DNR Seeking Help Monitoring Loons on Minnesota Lakes This Summer

Are you loony for Minnesota's state bird? The Minnesota DNR is seeking volunteers to help monitor loons on select lakes in the state. The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is a long-term project of the Nongame Wildlife Program. Hundreds of volunteers collect information about common loon numbers on more than 600 lakes. These lakes are distributed among six regions.

Information on loons helps clue us into what is going on with the waters they live on. They are sticklers for water quality because they need clean and clear water to be able to catch fish. Loons are also really sensitive to lakeshore disturbance, and really goo indicators of the effect of water contaminants like mercury and lead.

Calling all loon lovers, we need your help! Our Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is seeking volunteers to count the... Posted by Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program on Monday, May 9, 2022

Interested in getting involved? Volunteers visit each lake one morning during a 10-day period in the summer and count the number of adults and juvenile loons.

There are lots of lakes still looking for volunteers. The closest ones to the St. Cloud area are in northern Kandiyohi County. Central Ottertail County is also looking for volunteers at lakes. There are lots of other areas in northern Minnesota as well. Take a look at the volunteer map for yourself here.

Learn more about the Minnesota DNR's loon monitoring program here.

