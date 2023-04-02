DNR: Eagle Cam Nest Fell Out of Tree, Chick Dies

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the eagle's nest that has become wildly popular because of the eagle cam has fallen out of the tree.

They say their staff did go to the site to investigate and they found that the baby eagle chick did not survive the fall.

They are asking that people who know where the eagle's nest is located stay away from the area.

Get our free mobile app

The DNR says they play to have more information at a later time.

The chick hatched on March 26th. The mother eagle laid two eggs in the middle of Febuary but one of them cracked.

The first season of the EagleCam was 2013.

READ RELATED ARTICLES