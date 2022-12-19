Disney Favorites Coming Back to the Target Center in February

If you have kids that can't get enough of "Frozen" or the other hugely popular Disney movie "Encanto", this event is for you and your family.

Disney on Ice is bringing 'Frozen' and 'Encanto' to the Target Center in February. These stories will be done on the same night. There is no booking one or the other or having to choose one or the other for you family. The production will include stories and features from both movies.

According to Bring Me the News, the first part of the show will include your favorite characters and stores from 'Frozen'. Then, they will reset and have some scenes and stories on ice from the movie 'Encanto'.

All of the songs that everyone loves and knows from those two movies will be included in the Disney on Ice production. "Let it Go", "We Don't Talk About Bruno", and the characters that everyone loves putting the production together on ice.

There will be 5 shows that will run the weekend of February 10th through the 12th. Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Thursday, December 22. Prices for the tickets range anywhere from $20 to $100. You can get the link to buy tickets and for more information on the Target Center/Disney on Ice website.