Deputy’s Squad Car Bursts Into Flames After Crash

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- There was a three-vehicle crash near Brainerd on Monday afternoon.

One of the vehicles involved was a Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office deputy's squad car. The Sheriff's Office says the squad started on fire and is a total loss. (which is obvious based on the photos taken by a passerby.)

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at about 2:00 p.m. on Highway 371 in the southbound lane south of Barbeau Road.

The deputy 42-year-old Matthew Jorgens of Nisswa had minor injuries and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

There were three occupants in the other vehicles involved. All three of them were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Seventy-eight-year-old Charlotte Zimmerman of Brainerd, 58-year-old Rhonda Miller of Minneapolis, and 59-year-old Jeffrey Miller of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The State Patrol says two vehicles were stopped in the left lane on southbound Highway 371 when they were rear-ended by the squad car.

