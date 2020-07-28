Dalvin Cook Reports; Pierce Opts Out [PODCAST]

Viking running back Dalvin Cook has reported to training camp for the Vikings today.  He got his Covid-19 test but it's unclear how much more he intends to do.  Cook is still looking for contract extension.  Cook reportedly wants $15 Million a season.

Viking defensive lineman Michael Pierce has opted out of playing this season.  Pierce doesn't need to give a reason but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network says due to a respiratory issue Pierce would be in the high risk category.

