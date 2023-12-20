Dakota Phrase on Proposed New State Seal Sparking Controversy

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A special commission's final recommendation for Minnesota's new state seal is sparking controversy because it includes a Dakota phrase meaning "land where the waters reflect the sky.”

Republican Senator Steve Drazkowski from Mazeppa says that's divisive because it's "raising one race over all of the races of Minnesota"

"Most people would say that what we have in the seal is racist, and is certainly illegal."

Commission member, Doctor Kate Beane responds her native tribe is in South Dakota "because we were literally chased out of this state by Henry Sibley," who created the current state flag and seal:

"To say that we're creating division by our presence being here today and by us speaking -- that in and of itself is racist."

Lawmakers still have the option to weigh-in when they return to the State Capitol in February.